Lawrence Township approves active shooter training
The board approved spending $850 to send township police Officer Jonathan Walker to "Raider" training, a five-day training seminar. The seminar is being held in Clearfield so the township won't have to pay for transportation or lodging costs, Acting Chief James Glass said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need me a bar fly or a piece (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|BeanW
|81
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Wed
|sickofitall
|22
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Wed
|Boro blunders galore
|5
|Disappeared (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Lexus
|48
|Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges
|Tue
|CodeProtracert
|66
|John Sobel
|Mon
|Kangaroo court
|4
|Knickerbocker Villa(?)
|Mon
|Ramifications
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC