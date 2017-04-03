Lawrence Township approves active sho...

Lawrence Township approves active shooter training

The board approved spending $850 to send township police Officer Jonathan Walker to "Raider" training, a five-day training seminar. The seminar is being held in Clearfield so the township won't have to pay for transportation or lodging costs, Acting Chief James Glass said.

