Kelly Rowland 'torn apart' by mother's death

The 36-year-old singer tragically lost her mother Doris in 2014 - just three weeks after Kelly gave birth to her son Titan, whom she has with her husband Tim Witherspoon - after she suffered a shock heart attack, and the former Destiny's Child singer admits that whilst she still struggles with the loss, it is getting "easier". She said: "It was hard because I'd just watched my son come into this world and I actually watched her go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.