GANT Police Blotter

41 min ago

State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime between Nov. 1 and Sunday at three camps on Old Log Slide Trail in Girard Township. During the incident, someone allegedly broke windows to gain access to the camps and left notes signed "III John 1:2."

