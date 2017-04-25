GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Saturday or Sunday on Parsonville Road in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took a mailbox that had an eagle on its front and numbers along the side.
