GANT Police Blotter
State police reported an incident of simple assault and harassment that occurred Monday on Reed Street in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, a 27-year-old Brisbin man, Raymond A. Lansberry, allegedly engaged in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Tue
|hairline
|1,264
|No Jobs
|Tue
|u got trollrolled
|21
|clearfield boro manager (Dec '10)
|Apr 17
|Performance speaks
|88
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Apr 16
|Performance speaks
|10
|W + F = Ts
|Apr 16
|Uncle facts
|4
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|Uncle facts
|48
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Apr 15
|Uncle facts
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC