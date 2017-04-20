GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police reported an incident of simple assault and harassment that occurred Monday on Reed Street in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, a 27-year-old Brisbin man, Raymond A. Lansberry, allegedly engaged in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Tue hairline 1,264
No Jobs Tue u got trollrolled 21
clearfield boro manager (Dec '10) Apr 17 Performance speaks 88
Dead end Riverwalk Apr 16 Performance speaks 10
W + F = Ts Apr 16 Uncle facts 4
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Apr 16 Uncle facts 48
What happened to the stinky run flood project? Apr 15 Uncle facts 24
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC