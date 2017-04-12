French Accused of Sexually Assaulting...

French Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man with Mental Disability

Michael James French, 45, of Eldred has been accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland. French has been charged by Officer Mitchell R. Klender of the Clearfield Borough police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/ person with a mental disability; indecent assault/person with a mental disability; indecent exposure; disorderly conduct; and open lewdness.

