French Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man with Mental Disability
Michael James French, 45, of Eldred has been accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland. French has been charged by Officer Mitchell R. Klender of the Clearfield Borough police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/ person with a mental disability; indecent assault/person with a mental disability; indecent exposure; disorderly conduct; and open lewdness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating...
|7 hr
|Gnat Daily
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Enos
|179
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Tue
|Leslie s performa...
|7
|Madera Back in Time
|Mon
|Looking4goodresta...
|1
|Busters (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Baldgirl
|186
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Leslie s performa...
|47
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Mon
|Leslie on the take
|23
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC