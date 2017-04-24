Felony strangulation charge bound to ...

Felony strangulation charge bound to court against Clearfield man

Wednesday Apr 26

Christopher L. Oswalt, 30, of Clearfield, who is accused of choking and assaulting a male relative during an argument, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Hawkins yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Oswalt is facing a felony charge of strangulation-applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct-engage in fighting, as well as a summary charge of harassment-subject other to physical contact.

