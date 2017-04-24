Felony strangulation charge bound to court against Clearfield man

Christopher L. Oswalt, 30, of Clearfield, who is accused of choking and assaulting a male relative during an argument, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Hawkins yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Oswalt is facing a felony charge of strangulation-applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct-engage in fighting, as well as a summary charge of harassment-subject other to physical contact.

