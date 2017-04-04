Easter Egg Hunt to be held at LHU Cle...

Easter Egg Hunt to be held at LHU Clearfield

Registration for the event will begin at 10 a.m. in Founder's Hall, with egg hunts starting at 10:30 a.m. , 10:35 a.m. , 10:40 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. . Children will have a chance to hunt for Easter eggs with candy and special prize coins to pick from the prize table.

