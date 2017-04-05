Curwensville Rotary Welcomes Coordina...

Curwensville Rotary Welcomes Coordinator of Squirrel Tails for Trout

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GantDaily.com

On March 28, the Rotary Club of Curwensville welcomed Pat Domico, the coordinator of the Squirrel Tails for Trout, a fundraiser to stock trout in the Susquehanna River. The fundraiser was started in 2005 by Domico, collecting unwanted squirrel tails from hunters to sell to a fishing lure manufacturer in Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangster wannabes (Oct '11) 8 hr Beanies Walk ins 45
Bill Shaw Jr stop beating women 12 hr Gnat Daily 1
Need me a bar fly or a piece (Mar '12) 17 hr BeanW 81
What happened to the stinky run flood project? Wed sickofitall 22
Dead end Riverwalk Wed Boro blunders galore 5
Disappeared (Mar '12) Tue Lexus 48
Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges Apr 4 CodeProtracert 66
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC