Curwensville Rotary Welcomes Coordinator of Squirrel Tails for Trout
On March 28, the Rotary Club of Curwensville welcomed Pat Domico, the coordinator of the Squirrel Tails for Trout, a fundraiser to stock trout in the Susquehanna River. The fundraiser was started in 2005 by Domico, collecting unwanted squirrel tails from hunters to sell to a fishing lure manufacturer in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangster wannabes (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Beanies Walk ins
|45
|Bill Shaw Jr stop beating women
|12 hr
|Gnat Daily
|1
|Need me a bar fly or a piece (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|BeanW
|81
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Wed
|sickofitall
|22
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Wed
|Boro blunders galore
|5
|Disappeared (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Lexus
|48
|Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges
|Apr 4
|CodeProtracert
|66
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC