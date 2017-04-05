Curwensville Rotary Welcomes Coordinator of Squirrel Tails for Trout

On March 28, the Rotary Club of Curwensville welcomed Pat Domico, the coordinator of the Squirrel Tails for Trout, a fundraiser to stock trout in the Susquehanna River. The fundraiser was started in 2005 by Domico, collecting unwanted squirrel tails from hunters to sell to a fishing lure manufacturer in Wisconsin.

