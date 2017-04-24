Commissioners oppose new landfill proposed in Boggs Twp.

Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed the proposal of a new permit application by PA Waste, LLC in Clearfield County for a new landfille facility that is being proposed in Boggs Township. Commissioners received a letter last week from Smith Gardner, Inc. stating the company was going to file a permit application with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on or about June 2 on behalf of PA Waste.

