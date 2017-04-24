Commissioners oppose new landfill pro...

Commissioners oppose new landfill proposed in Boggs Twp.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed the proposal of a new permit application by PA Waste, LLC in Clearfield County for a new landfille facility that is being proposed in Boggs Township. Commissioners received a letter last week from Smith Gardner, Inc. stating the company was going to file a permit application with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on or about June 2 on behalf of PA Waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sell outs. 56 min Mcslutster 14
Derek walker shot down by police in durham 4 hr LOLisTheSadPoopMan 29
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 16 hr texas pete 1,267
Dead end Riverwalk Apr 25 Performance based 12
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Apr 25 Spend bucks on th... 50
What happened to the stinky run flood project? Apr 25 Stinky runs 25
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... Apr 25 Suckers 13
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC