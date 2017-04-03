Clearfield man waives hearing

Jade A. Lines, 26, of Clearfield, who is accused of leading police in a high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 26 at approximately 3:43 a.m. the Clearfield Borough police received reports of a motorcycle speeding up and down the streets in the area of Hanna Street and Turnpike Avenue and the caller said this was an ongoing issue.

