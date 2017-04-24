Clarke announces candidacy for Clearfield School Board
Gregory Alden Clarke of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for a four-year term of school director to the Clearfield Area School Board. Clarke has cross-filed as both a Democratic and a Republican candidate.
