Clarke announces candidacy for Clearf...

Clarke announces candidacy for Clearfield School Board

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Gregory Alden Clarke of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for a four-year term of school director to the Clearfield Area School Board. Clarke has cross-filed as both a Democratic and a Republican candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derek walker shot down by police in durham 2 hr GeneGotAHotCoalJob 17
Dead end Riverwalk 22 hr Performance based 12
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) 22 hr Spend bucks on th... 50
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 22 hr Stinky runs 25
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 22 hr Suckers 13
No fish in the river 22 hr Suckers 2
Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw beats women. Tue Gnat Daily 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC