Cherry revokes probation at session of revocation court
Leonard J. Bloom, 39, Clearfield County Jail, had his probation revoked. On a charge of indecent assault, he was resentenced to serve six months to three years in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Derek walker shot down by police in durham
|2 hr
|GeneGotAHotCoalJob
|17
|Dead end Riverwalk
|22 hr
|Performance based
|12
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|Spend bucks on th...
|50
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|22 hr
|Stinky runs
|25
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|22 hr
|Suckers
|13
|No fish in the river
|22 hr
|Suckers
|2
|Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw beats women.
|Tue
|Gnat Daily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC