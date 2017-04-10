Cherry revokes probation at revocation court
Tyler J. Smith, 37, 1000 Cheviot Avenue, Durham, N.C., had his probation revoked. On a charge of criminal conspiracy/ possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, he was resentenced to serve 24 months to five years in the State prison.
