CCAAA to host open house at new meal production facility

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Progress

The public is invited to an open house at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc.'s new meal production and distribution facility. The event will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The facility is located at 600 Cooper Rd. in Curwensville in the Industrial Park.

