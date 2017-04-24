CAST to Host Season Finale of Friday ...

CAST to Host Season Finale of Friday Night Live on May 5

In conjunction with the "Spring is Brewing Downtown" tour, the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will host its season finale of Friday Night Live on May 5. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free. Friday Night Live is an open mic variety show featuring local talent.

