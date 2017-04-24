CAST to Host Season Finale of Friday Night Live on May 5
In conjunction with the "Spring is Brewing Downtown" tour, the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will host its season finale of Friday Night Live on May 5. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free. Friday Night Live is an open mic variety show featuring local talent.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sell outs.
|18 hr
|GeneUp2HisTailInMAGA
|10
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sat
|-Prince-
|1,266
|Derek walker shot down by police in durham
|Sat
|Clearfields nuisance
|5
|Man accused of touch himself in local bank
|Apr 21
|Jim Morrison
|1
|No Jobs
|Apr 18
|u got trollrolled
|21
|clearfield boro manager (Dec '10)
|Apr 17
|Performance speaks
|88
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Apr 16
|Performance speaks
|10
