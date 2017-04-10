Birthdays

Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Progress

The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madera Back in Time 3 hr DPStandard 2
News Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating... 3 hr DPStandard 2
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 3 hr MustardSeed 7
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Apr 11 Enos 179
Dead end Riverwalk Apr 11 Leslie s performa... 7
Busters (Aug '11) Apr 10 Baldgirl 186
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Apr 10 Leslie s performa... 47
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC