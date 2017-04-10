Ammerman presides over session of contempt of court

Barbara J. Bundy, 65, 11 Spot Road, DuBois, was ordered to immediately pay $300 and effective with the month of May, pay $30 per month. Brittany M. Davis, 23, 355 Forcey Road, Woodland, was ordered to immediately pay $100 and for three months pay $20 per month and thereafter pay $45 per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.