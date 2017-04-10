Ammerman issues rulings at plea and sentencing court
Thomas E. Flick, 33, currently incarcerated in the state prison, was ordered to serve 21 months to five years in the state prison on two separate cases of aggravated harassment by prisoner. He was fined $1 and is to attend counseling a recommended by his probation officer.
