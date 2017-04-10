Ammerman issues rulings at plea and s...

Ammerman issues rulings at plea and sentencing court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Progress

Thomas E. Flick, 33, currently incarcerated in the state prison, was ordered to serve 21 months to five years in the state prison on two separate cases of aggravated harassment by prisoner. He was fined $1 and is to attend counseling a recommended by his probation officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Jobs 1 hr Cubism 4
Dead end Riverwalk 6 hr Performance speaks 10
W + F = Ts 11 hr Uncle facts 4
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) 12 hr Uncle facts 48
What happened to the stinky run flood project? Sat Uncle facts 24
News Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating... Sat Uncle facts 3
clearfield boro manager (Dec '10) Fri Not forgotten win... 87
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clearfield County was issued at April 16 at 6:38PM EDT

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC