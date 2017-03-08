Zitzelberger's New Art Collection Displayed at Shaw Library
Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield member and artist, Casen Zitzelberger, is currently exhibiting a new collection of paintings at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public library. Zitzelberger is a student and aspiring artist at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
