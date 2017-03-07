Wighaman Receives 50-Year Emblem of S...

Wighaman Receives 50-Year Emblem of Service

William E. Wighaman of Clearfield was recently presented with a 50-year Emblem of Service gold card from the Right Worshipful Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania at a dinner and presentation at the Masonic Lodge in Clearfield. Shown, from left, are Presenting Brother John R. Segursky Jr., who is district deputy grand master; Wighaman; Worshipful Grand Master Clifford Mahnk; and Chaplain Roy Lutz.

