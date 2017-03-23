Wife of former Crown Crest caretaker ...

Wife of former Crown Crest caretaker pleads guilty in theft

Former Crown Crest Cemetery operator Brenda Grenier, 58, of Colonial Heights Va. and formerly of Clearfield pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft by deception and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to time served and was released.

