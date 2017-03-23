West Branch wins award for biomass heating project
The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that 21 organizations across the commonwealth will receive the prestigious 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for 16 projects that represent the very best in innovation, collaboration, and public service in environmental stewardship. "Modeling Biomass Excellence," by West Branch Area School District was one of this year's award recipients - and the only winner from Clearfield County.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Failure of Penn Highlands Healthcare (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Josie
|32
|Clearfield County Losing
|1 hr
|BobT
|18
|Busters (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Kurten
|179
|Conversations goin on
|7 hr
|LOLOLOL
|2
|Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw beats women
|7 hr
|Fact
|1
|No Sportsman Show this year!
|8 hr
|need better troll...
|12
|Riverwalk conference center
|11 hr
|Just sayin
|6
