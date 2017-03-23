West Branch wins award for biomass he...

West Branch wins award for biomass heating project

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Progress

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that 21 organizations across the commonwealth will receive the prestigious 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for 16 projects that represent the very best in innovation, collaboration, and public service in environmental stewardship. "Modeling Biomass Excellence," by West Branch Area School District was one of this year's award recipients - and the only winner from Clearfield County.

