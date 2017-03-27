Swales Gives First Quarter Economic Development Update
In the coming spring and summer months, economic development activities will become more noticeable to residents and visitors passing through the greater Clearfield area. Construction has already begun to erect Continental Carbonic Products Inc.'s 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility adjacent to the Pennsylvania Grain Processing plant in Clearfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pack up
|10 hr
|Dora The Explorer
|31
|Clearield Da in action
|10 hr
|PaulJ
|65
|Failure of Penn Highlands Healthcare (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|Just sayin
|33
|Clearfield County Losing
|15 hr
|BobT
|18
|Busters (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|Kurten
|179
|Conversations goin on
|21 hr
|LOLOLOL
|2
|Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw beats women
|21 hr
|Fact
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC