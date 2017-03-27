Swales Gives First Quarter Economic D...

Swales Gives First Quarter Economic Development Update

In the coming spring and summer months, economic development activities will become more noticeable to residents and visitors passing through the greater Clearfield area. Construction has already begun to erect Continental Carbonic Products Inc.'s 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility adjacent to the Pennsylvania Grain Processing plant in Clearfield.

