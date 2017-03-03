Police: Drug-related Items, Explosive...

Police: Drug-related Items, Explosives Uncovered While Serving Arrest Warrant

Charges are currently pending against a Muncy male and a Clearfield resident after drug-related items and explosives were allegedly uncovered while law enforcement officials were serving an arrest warrant. According to Lawrence Township police, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers and Pennsylvania State Parole Board officials executed an arrest warrant on a Muncy male who was living in the Clearfield area.

