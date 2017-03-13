Penoyer earns promotion at CNB Bank
Greg Dixon, CNB Bank Market Executive, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Katie Penoyer, CTP to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services. In this position, Penoyer is responsible for developing new business and commercial relationships, and supporting existing relationships, primarily through the offering of treasury management solutions and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's Shaw's #1 ADA getting SLAMMED in Pa Supr...
|11 min
|Uncle Facts
|24
|Clearield Da in action
|27 min
|lol
|11
|Clfd County DAs office told to "read the Consti...
|49 min
|Fun Facts
|7
|Busters (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Truth
|174
|If You Don't Like The Fair Acts, It's Your Fault
|4 hr
|me tv
|12
|Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|cheezfry
|127
|War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ...
|14 hr
|GeneNtheSmartGuy
|29
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC