Penoyer earns promotion at CNB Bank

Greg Dixon, CNB Bank Market Executive, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Katie Penoyer, CTP to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services. In this position, Penoyer is responsible for developing new business and commercial relationships, and supporting existing relationships, primarily through the offering of treasury management solutions and services.

