PennDOT Lowers Weight Posting on Clearfield County Bridge
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is notifying area drivers that weight limits have been lowered on a Route 1006 bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Lick Run in Goshen Township, about two miles north of Clearfield.
