PennDOT Lowers Weight Posting on Clea...

PennDOT Lowers Weight Posting on Clearfield County Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is notifying area drivers that weight limits have been lowered on a Route 1006 bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Lick Run in Goshen Township, about two miles north of Clearfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Busters (Aug '11) 5 hr Joe 176
Joe Marino raped an underaged mentally challeng... 7 hr Full Ton 4
Derek walker shot down by police in durham 9 hr Uncle facts 1
Clearfield school sweeps sexual mis conduct by ... 10 hr Walk or troll 7
War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ... 10 hr Karthton 32
Clearield Da in action 10 hr Onlooker 60
clearfield county cys (Dec '14) 15 hr Bunnie 9
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC