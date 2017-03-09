PA Centre Orchestra Strings to Play at LHU Clearfield
In this concert, Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra string artists will explore music from around the world, for a variety of instrumentations and genres. Music from Mozart, Kosma, Paganini and other composers will be performed under the direction of PCO music director Yaniv Attar.
