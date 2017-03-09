PA Centre Orchestra Strings to Play a...

PA Centre Orchestra Strings to Play at LHU Clearfield

In this concert, Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra string artists will explore music from around the world, for a variety of instrumentations and genres. Music from Mozart, Kosma, Paganini and other composers will be performed under the direction of PCO music director Yaniv Attar.

