PA Centre Orchestra Strings to Play at LHU Clearfield
In this concert, Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra string artists will explore music from around the world, for a variety of instrumentations and genres. Music from Mozart, Kosma, Paganini and other composers will be performed under the direction of PCO music director Yaniv Attar.
