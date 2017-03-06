Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called...

Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

An Osceola Mills couple has been accused in what a Geisinger Medical Center doctor has called the "worst case" of child abuse he's ever seen in a three-week-old infant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hardest Jobs in the area 38 min medic 5
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 2 hr lol 81
How do you cure laziness (Mar '15) 9 hr Jack Minewind 21
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) 17 hr cgromley 95
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 20 hr American 120
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Sat GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
HDTV antenna in Clearfield Mar 2 Wooden Leg 3
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC