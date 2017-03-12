Next Entry

Next Entry

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

Clearfield, PA - Have you seen Mark Hartzfeld? If so, police want to hear from you. 33-year-old Mark Hartzfeld of Luthersburg is the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You're next, William A. Shaw Jr 22 min LOL 27
War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ... 9 hr GeneYourBetter 40
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) 21 hr Michelle 87
Gangster wannabes (Oct '11) 23 hr JMarino 37
What is the best bar around here? (Nov '11) Mar 20 Persuasion 54
Clearield Da in action Mar 18 Fact 64
Burger king (Oct '15) Mar 18 1olddog 18
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC