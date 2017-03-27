Next Entry

Next Entry

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

Clearfield, PA - 23-year-old Hunter Anderson of Morrisdale is the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week. He's wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, along with false identification to an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clearfield County Losing 21 min Bincat 24
Knickerbocker Villa(?) 32 min Bincat 5
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 51 min Resident 12
taco bell 23 hr Tacobellluver 4
Hottest cars in Clearfield (Jul '10) 23 hr April 155
Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw is a woman beater 23 hr Fact 1
No Sportsman Show this year! Thu sour people 15
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC