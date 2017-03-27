Next Entry
Clearfield, PA - 23-year-old Hunter Anderson of Morrisdale is the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week. He's wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, along with false identification to an officer.
