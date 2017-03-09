New Director Introduced at Tourism Meeting
New staff members are coming to the offices of Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority welcomed the new director and named other staff members during yesterday's meeting. The new director, who was able to attend the meeting, is Josiah Jones, currently employed with the Community Guidance Center based in Indiana, Pa., with offices in surrounding counties, including Clearfield.
