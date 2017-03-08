New charges brought against couple accused of abusing newborn daughter
An Osceola Mills couple accused of assaulting their three-week-old baby girl had new, more serious charges filed against them by Clearfield-based State Police yesterday. Aaron Mills, 32, and Stephanie McGuire, 22, both of Osceola Mills are accused of abusing their baby, who was identified on social media as Lily Jane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|9 hr
|Ironic
|88
|The walkers have abandoned the riverwalk
|12 hr
|Weird Landlord
|9
|children in danger
|13 hr
|Concernedcitizen
|37
|Clearfield Music Thread (May '13)
|18 hr
|Musikologist
|23
|buying $4 sheetz coffee with an access card. (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Joan Riverwalk
|304
|Hardest Jobs in the area
|19 hr
|Christy
|18
|Stand up against bigots (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Zach
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC