Morris Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Judge
Mike Morris has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge of District Court 46-3-02, which consists of Clearfield and Curwensville Boroughs and Lawrence and Pike Townships. Morris and his wife, Cathy, are life-long residents of Clearfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr still a woman beater.
|1 hr
|Facts
|3
|If You Don't Like The Fair Acts, It's Your Fault
|1 hr
|TV Time
|4
|Stand up against bigots (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Gene Parmesan MAG...
|5
|War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ...
|5 hr
|Gene Parmesan MAG...
|23
|grassflat moose (Apr '12)
|Sun
|AshleyMick
|12
|Attorneys in Clearfield
|Sat
|Windy bagwell
|5
|Christy Fulton mother of the year
|Sat
|Uncle Facts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC