Morris Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Judge

Mike Morris has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge of District Court 46-3-02, which consists of Clearfield and Curwensville Boroughs and Lawrence and Pike Townships. Morris and his wife, Cathy, are life-long residents of Clearfield.

