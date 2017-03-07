Homeless Man Sentenced for Cashing Mo...

Homeless Man Sentenced for Cashing More than $7K in Fake Checks

A homeless man accused of cashing more than $7,000 in fake checks was sentenced Monday in Clearfield County Court. Christopher David McCormick, 50, pleaded guilty to forgery, theft by deception and criminal attempt/theft by deception before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman during a special sentencing session.

