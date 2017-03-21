Hearing held for man who exposed hims...

Hearing held for man who exposed himself at McDonald's

Thursday Mar 16

A homeless man accused of exposing himself in a McDonald's in Clearfield had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Richard Ireland Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department testified that on Jan. 4 at 1:38 p.m. he was dispatched to the Old Town Road McDonald's for a report a male exposing himself to customers.

Clearfield, PA

