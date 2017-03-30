Have You Considered Being a Foster Parent?
You are invited to attend the Children's Aid Society's free "Foster Care Recruitment Night" May 4 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Moena Restaurant, 215 E. Market St., Clearfield. You can meet current and prospective foster families, other foster care agencies and hear a panel discussion about foster care.
