Grant to Assist Police and New Polling Locations Top County Meeting

Planning and Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick informed the commissioners of a $32,172 non-matching grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Justice Reinvestment Initiative Innovative Policing Program. Kovalick said there is a need for the seven police departments in the county to be able to easily share information.

