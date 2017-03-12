Elections office proposes relocation ...

Elections office proposes relocation of two polling sites

Wednesday Read more: The Progress

Gearhartville Free Methodist Church is one of two sites in Clearfield County proposed by the Clearfield County Board of Elections as a new site for a polling place. If approved by Clearfield County Commissioners, the church will be the second voting precinct for Decatur Township.

