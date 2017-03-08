Commissioners OK Amendment to Establi...

Commissioners OK Amendment to Establish Regional 911 System Project

The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to amend the Northern Tier Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement to establish a regional 911 system project. The second amendment to the agreement encompasses the counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Warren.

