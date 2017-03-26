Clearfield Wrestlers Compete at PJW Youth States
Seven Clearfield wrestlers competed at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25. A trio of wrestlers came up one win short of the medal stand, while 115 pound 11-12 year old Mark McGonigal managed a fifth place finish to bring home the lone Bison medal from the tourney. McGonigal won his first three matches to reach the semifinals of the 28-man bracket.
