Clearfield Wrestlers Compete at PJW Youth States

Seven Clearfield wrestlers competed at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25. A trio of wrestlers came up one win short of the medal stand, while 115 pound 11-12 year old Mark McGonigal managed a fifth place finish to bring home the lone Bison medal from the tourney. McGonigal won his first three matches to reach the semifinals of the 28-man bracket.

