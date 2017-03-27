Clearfield Man Accused of Felony Strangulation Under New PA Law

A Clearfield man is facing a felony charge under Pennsylvania's new strangulation law, which stems from a domestic assault that occurred earlier this month. John L. Irwin, 33, has been charged by Officer Daniel W. Podliski of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and harassment, S. Irwin's bail has been set at $50,000 monetary.

