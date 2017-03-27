Clearfield Man Accused of Felony Stra...

Clearfield Man Accused of Felony Strangulation Under New PA Law

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GantDaily.com

A Clearfield man is facing a felony charge under Pennsylvania's new strangulation law, which stems from a domestic assault that occurred earlier this month. John L. Irwin, 33, has been charged by Officer Daniel W. Podliski of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and harassment, S. Irwin's bail has been set at $50,000 monetary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Busters (Aug '11) 4 hr Chadd 180
Clearfield County Losing 9 hr work at home 19
Pack up Mon Dora The Explorer 31
Clearield Da in action Mon PaulJ 65
Failure of Penn Highlands Healthcare (Jan '15) Mon Just sayin 33
Conversations goin on Mon LOLOLOL 2
Toni Cherry said Bill Shaw beats women Mon Fact 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC