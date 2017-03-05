Clearfield Life-long Learning Institu...

Clearfield Life-long Learning Institute Learns About Arthritis

More than 50 people in the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute attended a program entitled "Arthritis: What a Pain!" on Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University Clearfield. The program was presented by Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor and Clearfield Campus coordinator of the Lock Haven University physician assistant program.

