Clearfield Life-long Learning Institute Learns About Arthritis
More than 50 people in the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute attended a program entitled "Arthritis: What a Pain!" on Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University Clearfield. The program was presented by Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor and Clearfield Campus coordinator of the Lock Haven University physician assistant program.
