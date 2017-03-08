Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council hosts 4-H day
Members of the Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council collected items for the Clearfield County SPCA and the Gateway Humane Society at their March 1 meeting. Members attending are pictured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Seat DuBois
|1 hr
|SortaSnot
|8
|Hardest Jobs in the area
|5 hr
|Mark
|19
|War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ...
|5 hr
|Brian
|12
|The walkers have abandoned the riverwalk
|5 hr
|Kelli
|10
|How do you cure laziness (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|What a Joke
|22
|Clearfield industrial park is a designated food...
|21 hr
|Karen
|3
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|21 hr
|Chevelle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC