Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute learns about arthritis
Over 50 individuals in the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute attended a program entitled 'Arthritis: What a Pain!' Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University Clearfield. The program was presented by Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor and Clearfield Campus coordinator of the Lock Haven University physician assistant program.
