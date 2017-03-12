Clearfield Community Lifelong Learnin...

Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute learns about arthritis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Progress

Over 50 individuals in the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute attended a program entitled 'Arthritis: What a Pain!' Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University Clearfield. The program was presented by Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor and Clearfield Campus coordinator of the Lock Haven University physician assistant program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 33 min Short walker project 61
How about that Lawrence Township and Clearfield... 4 hr Anonymous 117
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 11 hr GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
HDTV antenna in Clearfield Mar 2 Wooden Leg 3
News Fugitive of the Week: Rose Marie Rauch (May '10) Mar 2 Cheesefries 76
Clearfield hospital news. (Nov '10) Mar 1 Pissing the night... 28
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) Feb 27 DidYouEatMySammich 86
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC