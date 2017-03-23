Cherry presides over session of contempt of court
Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over a session of contempt of court on March 20. The following people were charged with failing to maintain their monthly payments toward fines, costs and restitution: Sharylnn Rae Steiner, 31, 141 Spring St., Johnstown, was ordered to pay $50 a month effective with the month of May. In addition, she must complete her community service within 60 days. Robert C. Heasley, 63, 108 Penny Ln., Brockway, was found in contempt of court and received a six month suspended sentence.
