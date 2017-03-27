Charges bound over against Clearfield man accused of strangling a woman
A Clearfield man accused of strangling a woman had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. John Lewis Irwin of Clearfield is charged with felony strangulation, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment.
