CCCTC Students Raise Funds for Boy wi...

CCCTC Students Raise Funds for Boy with Neuroblastoma

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GantDaily.com

The National Technical Honor Society at The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center recently held a benefit spaghetti dinner for Brody Lanich. Brody is a Kindergarten student at St. Francis School in Clearfield who was recently diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here's Shaw's #1 ADA getting SLAMMED in Pa Supr... 8 min GeneDontMultitask... 12
Busters (Aug '11) 1 hr Disturbia 172
Clearield Da in action 6 hr Article 1 6
If You Don't Like The Fair Acts, It's Your Fault 8 hr Bincat 11
Quigley sentenced to probation (Jan '12) 8 hr cheezfry 127
War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ... 10 hr GeneNtheSmartGuy 29
Stand up against bigots (Oct '15) Mon Gene Parmesan MAG... 5
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC