CCCTC Students Raise Funds for Boy with Neuroblastoma
The National Technical Honor Society at The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center recently held a benefit spaghetti dinner for Brody Lanich. Brody is a Kindergarten student at St. Francis School in Clearfield who was recently diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.
