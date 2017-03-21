CCCTC Students Finish Clinical Rotations at PH Clearfield Hospital
The students enrolled in the health occupations program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center recently finished their required clinical rotations at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital. The health occupations program is a two-year course and information is learned through classwork, lab and clinical experiences in area hospitals and nursing homes, physician, veterinarian and dental offices.
