CCCTC Students Finish Clinical Rotati...

CCCTC Students Finish Clinical Rotations at PH Clearfield Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: GantDaily.com

The students enrolled in the health occupations program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center recently finished their required clinical rotations at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital. The health occupations program is a two-year course and information is learned through classwork, lab and clinical experiences in area hospitals and nursing homes, physician, veterinarian and dental offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... 33 min GeneHeartsTrucks 90
War will become of the posse idea when sheriff ... 39 min GeneHeartsTrucks 44
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 1 hr Lottery man 7
You're next, William A. Shaw Jr 1 hr Josh M 43
Bryan CArter jr 2 hr LOL 5
Gangster wannabes (Oct '11) 9 hr Prettykayla 38
Rent-A-Center vs Aarons (Feb '12) Wed Michelle 87
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC